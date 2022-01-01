Go
Toast
  • /
  • Tucson
  • /
  • Salad
  • /
  • The Hidden Grill: Where everything is made from scratch

The Hidden Grill: Where everything is made from scratch

Fresh from the Fire!
Tuesday - Saturday
2:30 - 9:00pm

4955 N. Sabino Canyon Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pan Fried Spiced Ground Angus Steak$14.00
w/ Garlic Herb Mayo
over Red Potatoes, Sweet Potatoes, Mushrooms, Onion, & Spinach....
gf, df, nf, soy
Grilled Chicken Breast & Lemon Chimmchurri$13.50
over Rice, Asparagus, Peas, Onion, & Spinach…
gf, df, nf
Grilled Chicken Breast on Salad$13.00
Mixed Greens, Beets, Strawberry, Fennel, Almonds, & a Lemon Poppy Seed Dressing.....
gf, df, soy
Poached Shrimp (served cold) w/a Salad$14.00
w/ Mixed Greens, Beets, Strawberry, Fennel, Almonds, & a Lemon Poppy Seed Dressing.....
gf, df, soy
Cumin Spiced Boneless Pork Chop$13.50
over Pozole, Tomatillo Sauce, Carrots, Jicama, Cabbage, Radish, Cilantro, & Pepitas.....
gf, df
Black Beans, Pepitas, & Pozole$12.00
w/ Tomatillo Sauce, Carrots, Jicama, Cabbage, Radish, & Cilantro……
vegan, gf, df
Grilled Chicken Breast$7.50
paleo, gf, df, nf
See full menu

Location

4955 N. Sabino Canyon Rd

Tucson AZ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Piazza Gavi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bear Canyon Pizza

No reviews yet

Our modern rustic atmosphere features large sliding windows, large wood tables, and banquet seating, for an open and inviting environment. As a part of our commitment to the neighborhood, our restaurant is family friendly, with a large outdoor patio and children’s play area.

Zona 78

No reviews yet

Our successful Scratch Kitchen begins with fine, fresh ingredients, sourcing locally for the best.
The items we make from scratch, including our pizza dough, cheese and sauce, may even be ordered to go.
IF WE MAKE IT, YOU CAN TAKE IT.

Eclectic Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston