The Hidden Pig

Independently Owned+Operated GastroPub. Serving Downtown Haverhill, MA + the Merrimack Valley. TopQuality Meats, Local Produce, Craft Beers.

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

128-130 Washington Street • $$

Avg 5 (255 reviews)

Popular Items

Chubby Chicken$16.00
*POPULAR*
Pork Fried Rice Bowl$19.00
*POPULAR*
Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
American Cheese, Bacon on a Brioche Bun
Caesar$8.00
Boneless Tenders$13.00
Please choose (1-2) flavors.
More than 2 - Subject to Upcharge.
Loaded Sprouts$11.00
Crispy Fried Brussel Sprouts topped w. our homemade cheese sauce • parmesan • bacon bits • scallions • hidden spice
Chicken Wings$15.00
BONE-IN | Please choose (1-2) flavors.
More than 2 - Subject to Upcharge.
Chicken+Waffles$21.00
*POPULAR*
OG$17.00
American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, Hidden Sauce on a Brioche Bun
Big Bad Wolf$19.00
*MOST POPULAR* Orange Cheddar, Confit PorkBelly, Blueberry Jam, Maple-Bacon Aioli on a Brioche Bun
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Delivery
Takeout

Location

128-130 Washington Street

Haverhill MA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

