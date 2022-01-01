Go
The Hidden Still

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

87 West Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (645 reviews)

Popular Items

Still Wings (12)$17.00
Our Chicken Wings are brined for 25 hours for added color and flavor.
Served with bleu cheese or ranch
Boneless Still Wings (6)$9.00
Soaked in buttermilk, breaded, fried and tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub
Served with bleu cheese or ranch
Fries$4.50
Cowboy Burger$15.00
Ground beef burger + hickory smoked bacon + crispy onions + cheddar jack cheese + BBQ sauce
Still Burger$12.00
Ground Beef Burger + Toasted Roll
+Add Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion,
Sautéed Onions or Mushrooms $.50
+Add American, Bleu, Swiss, Provolone, Gouda, Cheddar Jack, Monterey Jack, Mozzarella $1.5
+Add Fried Egg, Avocado, Bacon $2.5
Boneless Still Wings (12)$17.00
Soaked in buttermilk, breaded, fried and tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub
Served with bleu cheese or ranch
Still Wings (6)$9.00
Our Chicken Wings are brined for 25 hours for added color and flavor.
Served with bleu cheese or ranch
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks$11.00
Bavarian pretzel sticks served with beer cheese and mustard
Big House$9.00
Field greens + cucumber + tomato + red onion + croutons
+Add Chicken, Turkey, Shaved Ribeye, Black Bean Burger or Shrimp $6.5
+Add Salmon $7
+Add Avocado or Bacon $2.5
Pecan Chicken$14.50
Grilled chicken + apple + red onion + candied pecans + bleu cheese crumble + chopped romaine + dried cranberries + balsamic vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

87 West Rd

Ellington CT

Sunday11:30 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

