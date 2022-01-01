The Hidden Tap
This hidden gem looks like your typical neighborhood bar on the outside, but once inside, this bar is anything but your average dive bar. With a diverse clientele, it isn’t just the decor at The Hidden Tap that’s modernized. Regulars at this bar come from all different backgrounds and ages, making this a place for everyone!
203 E. MAIN STREET RD.
Location
Cary IL
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
