Go
Toast

The Hidden Tap

This hidden gem looks like your typical neighborhood bar on the outside, but once inside, this bar is anything but your average dive bar. With a diverse clientele, it isn’t just the decor at The Hidden Tap that’s modernized. Regulars at this bar come from all different backgrounds and ages, making this a place for everyone!

203 E. MAIN STREET RD.

No reviews yet

Location

203 E. MAIN STREET RD.

Cary IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets

No reviews yet

Our goal is simple: to provide a quality dining and beer-drinking experience in a space that inspires.

Cary Ale House & Brewing Company

No reviews yet

The Cary Ale House is a brewpub focusing on high quality craft beer and gastro-pub food made from scratch daily in our kitchen!

The Tracks Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pepper Park Coffee & Cafe

No reviews yet

We are a ONE-OF-A-KIND Coffee Shop & Cafe. Providing our customers with only the best, high-quality, locally sourced coffees, teas, and sandwich specials.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston