Go
Toast

The hydout

Come and enjoy a chill environment, pull up a seat and enjoy one of our many flavors on our hookahs. Play pool, drink a beer and hang with friends or enjoy being with yourself :) A full service bar coming soon!! We have karaoke nights, open mike nights, comedies and DJ’s. Every night is a new night at The hydout ;) We also offer private parties, ladies night, bachelor parties or anything else you can think of, Just ask ;). Enjoy happy hour everyday 6-8pm import beers $4 premium beers $3.50 domestics $2.50 Hookahs are $17 New Daily Specials On Buckets 5 Pcs Imports - $18 Modelo, Heineken & Corona Premiums - $15 Michelob Ultra, Blue Moon & Yuengling & seltzers Domestics - $12 Bud, Bud light, Coors Light & Millers Regular hookah $24 after 8p"

1404 SE Eagle Way suite 4-6

No reviews yet

Location

1404 SE Eagle Way suite 4-6

Bentonville AR

Sunday6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Meteor

No reviews yet

A top-shelf coffee bar and cafe offering signature baked goods, inspired food, and drinks for a hot climate.

CO-OP

No reviews yet

Happy to be serving the community! Dine in, Takeout available daily, 11am-9pm.

The Tower Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0203

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston