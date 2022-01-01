Go
Consumer picView gallery

The Hill at Serenbe

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

9110 Selborne Lane

Chattahoochee Hills, GA 30268

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

9110 Selborne Lane, Chattahoochee Hills GA 30268

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Halsa at Serenbe
orange starNo Reviews
11090 Serenbe Lane Chattahoochee Hills, GA 30268
View restaurantnext
Studio Cigar Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
6000 Renaissance Pkwy Fairburn, GA 30213
View restaurantnext
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Fairburn, GA
orange starNo Reviews
8030 Senoia Road Fairburn, GA 30213
View restaurantnext
Crust & Craft Sharpsburg - C&C Sharpsburg, GA
orange starNo Reviews
3150 Highway 34 E Newnan, GA 30265
View restaurantnext
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Sharpsburg, GA
orange starNo Reviews
3150 GA-34 Newnan, GA 30265
View restaurantnext
OVER THE TOP STREET EATZ - 1385 GA-34, Newnan, GA 30265
orange starNo Reviews
Georgia Highway 34 Newnan, GA 30265
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Chattahoochee Hills

Fairburn

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Peachtree City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Newnan

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Fayetteville

No reviews yet

Senoia

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Douglasville

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Jonesboro

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Morrow

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Hill at Serenbe

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston