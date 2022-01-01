Go
The Hill Cafe

Located in Historic Church Hill. Currently open for limited table seating and to go orders. Please place to go orders online.

2800 E Broad St • $$

Avg 4 (483 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Chicken$14.95
two fried boneless breasts
Buddha$11.95
quinoa, chickpeas, black beans, sweet potatoes, mushrooms, red onion, spinach, tahini sauce
Cranberry & Goat$8.95
mixed greens, spiced pecans, champagne vinaigrette
CLASSIC burger$10.95
choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion
California Club$10.95
avocado, havarti, chipotle aioli
CAJUN Chicken WRAP$10.95
blackened chicken, tomato, red onion, spinach, jack cheese, chipotle aioli
Teriyaki$11.95
rice, edamame, red cabbage, carrots, broccolini, snow peas, peanut, sesame
Meatloaf$14.95
beef gravy
HILL burger$11.95
cheddar, smoked bacon, caramelized onion, barbecue sauce
Caesar Salad$8.95
romaine, caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, herb croutons
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2800 E Broad St

Richmond VA

Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
