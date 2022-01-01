The Hills Bar and Grill

Go
4830 Maple Dr. Suite 3

Popular Items

Jr’s BBQ Burger$14.00
American cheese, bacon, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, BBQ, & ranch.
Sampler Platter$16.00
Onion rings, cheese curds, cheese quesadilla, garlice cheese bread, & cheese nachos. Served with marinara & one sauce of choice.
Sour Cream$0.50
Pasta Alfredo$14.00
Cheese Curds$8.00
Crispy mozzarella cheese served with homemade marinara sauce & ranch.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$11.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese blend, & ranch.
Pork Tenderloin$13.00
Breaded & fried tenderloin with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, & a pickle spear.
Cheesecurd Burger$14.00
American cheese, bacon, cheese curds, lettuce, tomato, onion, & chipotle ranch.
Chicken Strip Basket$10.00
Four chicken strips served with choice of side & dipping sauce.
Bone-in Wings$13.00
Seven bone-in wings with carrots and celery & your choice of sauce.
Location

4830 Maple Dr. Suite 3

Pleasant Hill IA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
