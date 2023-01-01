Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Danville
  • /
  • The Hilltop Bar & Grill - 173 Liberty Valley Rd
Consumer picView gallery

The Hilltop Bar & Grill - 173 Liberty Valley Rd

Open today 4:00 PM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

173 Liberty Valley Rd

Danville, PA 17821

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

173 Liberty Valley Rd, Danville PA 17821

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Old City Bagel Co
orange star4.8 • 71
608 Mill St. Danville, PA 17821
View restaurantnext
May's Drive-In
orange starNo Reviews
320 Montour Blvd Bloomsburg, PA 17815
View restaurantnext
Brewskis Coffee & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
22 East Main Street Bloomsburg, PA 17815
View restaurantnext
Boondocks Wood Fired Grill
orange starNo Reviews
5066 PA-890 Sunbury, PA 17801
View restaurantnext
3rd Wind Coffee Co. - Station - 100 N 3rd St.
orange starNo Reviews
100 N 3rd St. Sunbury, PA 17801
View restaurantnext
Marlins Sub Shop - 728 Market St
orange starNo Reviews
728 Market St Sunbury, PA 17801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Danville

Old City Bagel Co
orange star4.8 • 71
608 Mill St. Danville, PA 17821
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Danville

Williamsport

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mountain Top

No reviews yet

Wilkes Barre

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lock Haven

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Jim Thorpe

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Hilltop Bar & Grill - 173 Liberty Valley Rd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston