The Hilltop Maritime Tavern - 1034 Prospect Street
Open today 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
1034 Prospect Street, Fredericton CN E3B 3C1