The Hive Social

Scratch made, seed-to-plate brunch.
Elevated farm-style brunch and casual lunch items, handcrafted sodas, espresso, and craft cocktails.
Takeout menu features individual and family meals as well as group options for meetings and gatherings.

FRENCH FRIES

602 7th St • $$

Avg 4.8 (35 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Chili Remoulade, Malt Pickles, Salt + Pepper Slaw, Furikake, Potato Bun, Handcut Fries or Garden Salad
Better Bowl$17.00
Tikka Spiced Chickpeas, Tri-Color Quinoa, Fresh Herb Salad, Seasonal Vegetables, Avocado, Toum
Latte
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hazelnut Pesto, Pickled Onion, Seasonal Field Greens, Green Goddess, Garlic Aioli, Sourdough, House Pickle
Bagel + Lox$15.00
Smoked Salmon, Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel, Red Onion, Arugula, and Goat Cheese
Southern Drop Biscuits + Gravy$11.00
Eggs, Choice of Sausage or Caramelized Onion Gravy
Three Little Pigs$15.00
Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Cheddar
Boring Benny$16.00
Pendleton Pit Ham, Scratch Made Hollandaise, Poached Egg, Drop Biscuit, Herbed Potatoes
Aebleskivers$9.00
Lemon Curd, Seasonal Preserves, Doughnie Dust, Whip
Fried Chicken + Waffle$15.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Bourbon Maple Syrup, Sweet Potato Whipped Cream
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

602 7th St

Oregon City OR

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

