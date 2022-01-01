Go
The Hive Tavern & Eatery

The Hive is a great place to eat that combines a welcoming atmosphere with handcrafted food and sophisticated drinks. Our mission is to give our customers a place to celebrate all of life’s moments, with inspired offerings and friendly service.

204 W Main St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Hive Grilled Cheese$10.00
Cheddar and Gouda Cheese Melted on Texas Toast with a Garlic Aioli.
Served with Creamy Tomato Soup for dipping on the Side.
BYO Burger$12.00
Build Your Own Burger.
Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.
Tator Tots$5.00
The Chi Town Wrap$15.00
Thin Strips of Steak, Giardiniera Aioli, Cheddar Cheese, Sautéed Onions, Red and Green Peppers in a Honey Wheat Wrap.
Cheese Curds$8.00
Wisconsin Cheddar, breaded and served with a side of Ranch and Marinara.
Fried Pickles$9.00
Our house Pickles hand breaded and deep fried.
Served with a side of Chipotle Aioli
Wings
8 or 12 Jumbo marinated wings tossed in one of our signature sauces.
Comes with celery and carrots.
Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Stinger Burger$13.00
8oz patty, Fried Egg, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese and Chipotle Aioli.
Club Sandwich$13.00
Three Layers of White Bread, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Turkey Breast, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Apple wood smoked Bacon and Regular Mayo.
Can Be Sub as a Wrap
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.00
Location

Saint Charles IL

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
