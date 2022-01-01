Go
The Gorge Eatery at The Hofford Mill

Contemporary American eatery serving up a limited menu of tasty delights focusing on premium ingredients in a unique spacious environment

500 Bridge St • $$$

Avg 4.5 (121 reviews)

Popular Items

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN$11.00
Antibiotic free non-gmo Bell & Evans buttermilk breaded chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, and mayo, served on a brioche bun
IRISH EGG ROLLS$8.00
Corned beef, swiss, and sauerkraut egg rolls with Russian dressing
BACON & BLEU$12.00
Antibiotic free non-gmo Bell & Evans buttermilk breaded chicken breast topped with buffalo sauce, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, and ranch dressing, on a brioche bun
CHEESE CURDS$13.00
B.A.D. Farm cheese curds, buttermilk battered, fried, and topped with maple bacon and sesame
CUBAN SAMMIE$11.00
Pulled pork, ham, swiss, mustard, pickles, on a club roll
HONEY CHICKEN$12.00
Antibiotic free non-gmo Bell & Evans buttermilk breaded chicken breast topped with honey, swiss, bacon, and creamy coleslaw, fried pickles, served on a brioche bun
THE MONTREALER$15.00
Half a pound of thinly sliced authentic Montreal smoked brisket, sauerkraut, swiss, Russian dressing, rye bread, crisp dill pickle
CAESAR SALAD$8.00
Romaine lettuce, signature house-made caesar dressing, croutons, freshly grated parmesan
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

500 Bridge St

Weissport PA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
