The Hollywood Hillbilly

One of a kind atmosphere, awesome music and great food!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

116 EAST MAIN STREET • $$

Popular Items

Popcorn Chicken$8.00
Chicken Wings 8$10.00
AINT'T NO THANG LIKE A CHICKEN WING
breaded chicken wings
original or spicy
OutKast
Chicken Wings 8 spicy$10.00
Mozz Sticks 5 sticks$8.50
LEAVE THE GUN TAKE THE MOZZ
mozzarella sticks
MOVIE QUOTE: The Godfather
Club$14.00
DON'T TALK ABOUT THE FIGHT CLUB SANDWICH
turkey, ham, bacon, pepperoni, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese & basil pesto mayo on toasted Sourdough
MOVIE QUOTE: Fight Club
Funnel Cake Fries$6.00
Bacon Cheese Burger$9.00
MAY THE BACON CHEESE BURGER BE WITH YOU!
Your choice of patty, topped w/bacon, tomato, shredded lettuce, pickles, American cheese & fried onion ribbons & BBQ ranch on a toasted bun
MOVIE QUOTE: Star Wars
Trash Burger$9.50
MAMMA ALWAYS TOLD ME LIFE WAS LIKE A HOLLYWOOD HILLBILLY TRASH BURGER
Your choice of patty, topped w/fried pickles, fried egg, bacon, American cheese, fried baloney and BBQ ranch on a toasted bun
MOVIE QUOTE: Forrest Gump
Double Baloney Sandwich$9.50
SKIN THAT FRIED DOUBLE BALONEY SANDWICH AND SEE WHAT HAPPENS!
double fried baloney, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, w/mayo on butter toasted sourdough.
MOVIE QUOTE: Tombstone
BLTCE w/fries$11.50
YEAH YOU KNOW ME, THE BLTCE SANDWICH!
bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, fried egg, mayo, on toasted sourdough w/fries
MUSIC QUOTE: Naughty by Nature
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Parking

Location

116 EAST MAIN STREET

Rogersville TN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Hale Springs Inn

Takota Deli LLC

Dairy Dream

RedEye Bar & Grill

