The Holy Grail Pub

Boxochops

No reviews yet

BOXOCHOPS is a local family-owned and operated fast casual restaurant that started when four sisters, all immigrants to the U.S., set out to find high quality West African style street food (better known as small chops) in the DFW area.

Our Purpose is to redefine the way you experience West African fast casual cuisine by providing high quality, flavor rich, and authentic flavors, always prepared with a modern twist.

We are on a mission to share the rich flavor of authentic West African street food, in a fresh, modern way…from our family to yours, let’s chop life!

