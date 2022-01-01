Go
Toast

The Homestead

Dinner for 2 available for pickup at The Homestead between 4 and 6 pm, Thursday thru Sunday.

800 MacGregor Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chef's weekly special dinner for 2!$35.00
Chef Lincoln's Homemade Meatloaf, served with whipped potatoes, green bean casserole and black pepper corn, worchestershire gravy.
Valentine's Weekend, 12th, 13th, and 14th. dine in only, price per person. Doors open at 5, dinner begins at 6. Cash Bar! SEATING IS LIMITED ALL RESERVATIONS MUST PLACE ORDERS IN ADVANCE. CHOOSE THE DATE AND QUANTITY OF ORDERS.$70.00
6 course Tasting Menu
1st. Burrata salad with Trapanese Pesto, Basil and Crushed Crouton
2nd Sea Scallop with Parsnip Puree and Pancetta Crumble
3rd Gnocchi with Sliced Cremini Mushrooms, Black Truffle Cream and Roasted Cherry Tomatoes
4th Pan Roasted Duck with Rosemary - Parmesan Mousse and Blueberry Compote
5th Filet & Lobster, Butter Poached Cold Water Lobster with Vanilla Bean Hollandaise
6th Bananas Foster with White Pepper Ice Cream and Crumbled Butter Cake
Salmon Filet dinner for 2$35.00
Two Salmon filets with a garlic and dill Beurre Blanc.
Served with garlic & white truffle whipped potatoes, jalapeño & bacon, smoked cheddar Mac & Cheese and steamed broccoli with basil butter.
Rotisserie Style Chicken dinner for 2$35.00
Two rotisserie style 1/2 chickens, herb crusted with dijon cream.
Served with garlic & white truffle whipped potatoes, jalapeño & bacon, smoked cheddar Mac & Cheese and steamed broccoli with basil butter.
Grilled Shrimp Pappardelle dinner for 2$40.00
Grilled Shrimp Pappardelle, roma tomatoes and scallions with a beurre blanc and basil pesto. Served with steamed broccoli, garlic basil butter.
Friday Night Prime Rib dinner for 2 (only available on Friday's)$50.00
Two 14oz cuts of seasoned Prime Rib served with whipped twice baked potato and sherry roasted button mushrooms
(6) 4oz Butter Cakes with caramel sauce$30.00
Six delicious single serve butter cakes. Makes a great gift or a self indulgence.
NY Strip steak dinner for 2$45.00
Two 14oz NY Strip steaks with a roasted cremini mushroom & green peppercorn gravy.
Served with garlic & white truffle whipped potatoes, jalapeño & bacon, smoked cheddar Mac & Cheese and steamed broccoli with basil butter.
Vegan dinner for 2$35.00
Grilled Cauliflower Steak, with balsamic soy farrow, roasted portabella mushrooms, grilled asparagus and heirloom cherry tomatoes. Served atop tomato basil coulis and basil pesto.
See full menu

Location

800 MacGregor Ave

Estes Park CO

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Boulders - Estes Park

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Inta Juice Estes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Inta Juice offers 'REAL" Fruit Smoothies, Fresh Juiced Veggie Blends, Wheatgrass and Ginger-Lemon Shots, and our yummy Breakfast Bowls.

Simi's Sandwich Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!!

The Rock Inn Mountain Tavern

No reviews yet

Built in 1937 as a sandwich shop at the entrance of Rocky Mountain National Park, and the addition (which is now our dining room and stage) built in 1943 as a dance hall for the Big Band Era, The Rock Inn continues to be a lively gathering place with local flair. In the winter, our two wood-burning stoves keep the room toasty for folks stopping in for a beer or a bite after playing in The Park. During the summer season we enjoy stunning continental divide views from our outdoor dining patio.
Our menu is an ever evolving blend of hand-crafted, hearty comfort food with a health and planet conscious twist. We aim to fill you up with goodness so you can get back to enjoying the mountains again tomorrow. We feature Gold Canyon Natural Gourmet Angus Beef, All-Natural Colorado chicken, fresh salads, whole grains, organic teas and coffees, local beers, sustainable produced wines, and a full bar.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston