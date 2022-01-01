Go
The Honey Well

Cocktails, chill vibes and tasty bites.

3604 Broadway • $$

Avg 4.6 (349 reviews)

Popular Items

Steve's Key Lime Pie$8.00
Straight Outta Red Hook, Best Key Lime Pie In Country, Served With Whip and Lime Zest .
Fonduey Mac and Cheese$14.00
Spiral N00dz, Pino Grigio, Roquefort, NY State Sharp Cheddar, Parmesan.
TIP YOUR BARTENDER$1.00
Sweet/Salty Grilly$13.00
Prosciutto, Fig, Gruyere, Arugula, Sourdough, with House-made Old Bay Chips.
Side of Old Bay Chips$3.00
Add these to your order if you like house-made potato chips. Also, add them to inexpensively satisfy the SLA's law about ordering food with every drink purchase. We got you covered.
Aged Cheddar Grilly$14.00
6 Month Cheddar, Basil, Organic Sourdough. Served with Tomato Soup for Dippin'.
Crystal T Punch$14.00
Cazadores Tequila, Red Wine, Velvet Falernum, Lemon, Spiced Honey.
TIP YOUR BARTENDER$1.00
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cheesecake$10.00
Juniors Cheesecake, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Crust, Whip, Strawberry Coulis
Burro Loco$14.00
Montelobos Mezcal, Pineapple, Lemon, Agave, Serrano Pepper, Ginger Beer, Cucumber.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Contactless Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3604 Broadway

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
