The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

1600 W Cary St • $$

Avg 4.6 (140 reviews)

Popular Items

Once Upon a Time in Mexico$15.00
Mozzarella, Cheddar and Monterey jack, roasted corn, cilantro, chili powder, lime aioli on our Thin Crust.
Create Your Own$13.00
House Salad$4.00
Romaine lettuce, spinach, and arugula, red onion, grape tomatoes, cucumber and your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad$4.00
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, and house made croutons served with Caesar dressing.
UnMoo CYO$17.00
Golden Girl$21.00
Mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, hand-crushed tomato sauce, sweet basil, sea salt, and EVOO on our Grandma Style Crust.
Side Sriracha Ranch$0.50
Side Ranch$0.50
Super Trooper$16.00
Mozzarella, shaved parmesan, pecorino-romano, shiitake, portabella, and button mushrooms topped with truffle oil on our Thin-Crust.
UnMoo Vegan Breadsticks$12.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1600 W Cary St

Richmond VA

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

