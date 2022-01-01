Go
Toast

The Hop Yard

The Hop Yard is nestled in the Platte River Valley, just a few miles south of Omaha. We're a destination tasting room like no other, featuring craft brews made with hops grown right at this location. We offer the freshest beer, wine and distilled spirits available to compliment and showcase local ingredients.

18003 Club View Dr

No reviews yet

Location

18003 Club View Dr

Plattsmouth NE

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Midwest Hop Producers

No reviews yet

Midwest Hop Producers’ mission is to establish a well-managed hop enterprise that provides farmers with a high-value crop that returns the majority of the crop value back to the growers, and provides high quality whole leaf and pelletized hops to everyone from craft brewers to home brewers while maximizing environmental stewardship through sustainable practices.
 In 2019, they expanded, bringing these same missions to hemp production in Nebraska and are proud to provide customers with top-shelf, Nebraska-grown hemp and CBD products.

DJ's Dugout

No reviews yet

Full service restaurant and bar. We provide the best sports viewing around. Our menu has wonderful options and fantastic daily specials. We are family friendly and locally owned. We love being a part of the Plattsmouth community. Come out and see us today!

Dairy Twist

No reviews yet

Swine Dining Bellevue

No reviews yet

Award winning ribs, burnt ends worth waiting for, and daily specials that are sure to fit your taste.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston