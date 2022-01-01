Go
The Hornet’s Nest Steakhouse

Come in and enjoy!

11845 petersburg rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mini Corn Dogs$5.99
Chicken Nuggets$5.99
Chicken Strips$14.99
Boneless strips of chicken served grilled or hand-breaded.
Marinated Chicken Breast$14.99
Boneless skinless chicken breast marinated in our house sauce served over a bed of wild rice.
Sweet Thai Chicken$14.99
Lightly breaded chicken tossed in a creamy sweet Thai sauce with sautéed onions and peppers over rice.
Half Pound Steak Burger$11.99
8 oz. fresh ground steak burger char-grilled to your liking and served fully dressed. Our in-house ground beef is truly second to none. We use fresh ground mixed with our steak trimmings from Hornet's Nest and Haub Steakhouse Prime Aged Beef. It is a flavor you will not soon forget. Enjoy!
Kids Cheese Burger$5.99
Cheddar Cheese Cubes$6.99
Aged cheddar cheese cubes, lightly breaded and served with cocktail sauce.
Chicken Breast Sandwiches$10.99
Served your way, charbroiled or breaded and deep fried.
Mini Burgers (4)$13.99
Four steak burger sliders topped with american and swiss cheese, bacon, and sautéed onion.
See full menu

Location

11845 petersburg rd

evansville IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

