The Horse's Mouth Tavern

Cheers to good food, good beer and great people.
***We are strictly following all Covid-19 guidelines.***

402 W. Main St

Popular Items

Sante Fe Rolls$8.99
These chicken and cheese egg rolls are filled with chicken, pepper Jack cheese, jalapenos, red peppers, chili peppers, black beans, spinach, corn, cilantro, and garlic, all rolled in a crispy tortilla.
Wet Burrito$9.99
Your choice of meat or beans, smothered in sauce and topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese.
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.99
A smaller portion of breaded chicken tenders with your choice of sides.
Rodeo Burger$12.99
Angus beef patty, topped with a fried onion ring, bacon, cheddar cheese and honey BBQ sauce.
Cobb Salad$12.99
Bacon, egg, tomato, cheese , avocado, and grilled chicken over fresh romaine.
Tacos$9.99
Three tacos, stuffed with your choice of protein, lettuce cheese and tomato. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream. Your choice of soft shell or house fried hard shell.
Fireside Salad$12.99
Crispy chicken over a roasted corn and black bean medley, cheese, and romaine lettuce. Topped with tri-colored tortilla strips, avocado and served with our house made fireside dressing.
Boneless Wings$9.99
Breaded boneless wings with your choice of sauce.
Soft Pretzel/Beer Sponge$13.99
The biggest soft pretzel you have ever seen! Baked to perfection and served with stadium cheese.
Fiesta Chicken Wrap$10.99
Crispy chicken, shredded Mexican blend cheese, and romaine lettuce, topped with tortilla strips and fiesta ranch, then wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
Location

Belding MI

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
