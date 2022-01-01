Go
The Horseshoe Grille

226 Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Fingers$6.95
Shoe Dip$15.95
lean roast beef on a roasted onion ciabatta roll with horseradish spread, melted swiss cheese and warm au jus, served with french fries
Quesadilla$11.95
traditional grilled with a cheese blend and salsa.
SD Corn Bread$0.50
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.95
smoked bbq pulled pork on a brioche roll, served with french fries.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.95
grilled boneless chicken breast with basil pesto aioli, tomatoes, melted mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil on a roasted onion ciabatta roll, served with french fries.
Shoe Tips$19.95
grilled petite tender tips, carefully marinated and then char-broiled to perfection, served with rice pilaf and fresh vegetables.
Panko Chicken
marinated chicken breasts, crusted with panko crumbs and lightly sautéed, served with garlic smashed potatoes, fresh vegetables, complimented with whole grain mustard sauce
Grille Burger$13.95
grilled black angus burger on toasted roll with lettuce and tomato, served with french fries
Gringo Chili$6.95
our homemade mild blend of all the right fixins
Location

226 Main St

North Reading MA

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday12:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:30 pm
