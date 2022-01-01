The Hound is a family owned restaurant and bar featuring over-the-top American classics, top shelf bourbon, and 28 craft beers on tap. We feature bacon from heritage breed pork as well as other humanely raised meats. Our atmosphere was designed to be warm and welcoming- think hunting lodge, antler-pronged barn setting with the hustle and bustle of old time Alabama.



FRENCH FRIES

124 Tichenor Ave • $$