The Hound

The Hound is a family owned restaurant and bar featuring over-the-top American classics, top shelf bourbon, and 28 craft beers on tap. We feature bacon from heritage breed pork as well as other humanely raised meats. Our atmosphere was designed to be warm and welcoming- think hunting lodge, antler-pronged barn setting with the hustle and bustle of old time Alabama.

FRENCH FRIES

124 Tichenor Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (1089 reviews)

Popular Items

"Chicken Fried Steak"$29.00
incredibly tender, deep fried wagyu beef cheeks, mashed yukon golds, roasted broccolini, peppered gravy
Granola French Toast$16.00
granola battered texas toast, fresh seasonal fruit, maple syrup, powdered sugar
Redneck Benedict$16.00
scratch buttermilk biscuit, house bacon, scrambled eggs, house-made sausage gravy, chives
Side McEwen & Sons Grits$6.00
Spring Salad
ralf's greens, grape tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onion, sweet peas, radish, sherry-shallot vinaigrette
Hot Chick$16.00
all natural chicken breast, grilled, blackened, fried or nashville style, hound bacon, pepper jack, LTO, "closed on sunday sauce", griddled kaiser roll
Shrimp & Grits$26.00
blackened, domestic gulf shrimp, andouille cream, smoked gouda heirloom grits, scallions
Bread Pudding$10.00
The Hound's Meatloaf$24.00
a blend of prime beef, heritage pork, smoked & house bacon, sweet chile-tomato glaze, braised collards, mashed yukon golds, bone gravy
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
QR Codes
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

124 Tichenor Ave

Auburn AL

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

