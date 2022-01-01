Go
Toast

The House Cafe and Bakery

We are a small (non-traditional) cafe and bakery in the heart of New Glarus, Wisconsin, focusing on high quality ingredients, local produce, and alternative food & beverage options in rural WI. We’re glad you’ve found us.

407 2nd St

Avg 4.9 (32 reviews)

Popular Items

Lavender Oat Milk Latte$5.00
Our own House Blend from Just Coffee Cooperative is pulled as an espresso shot and mixed with our own House-made lavender syrup (organic lavender, organic evaporated cane juice) and topped with oat milk. (GF, V)
Coconut Macaroon (GF, DF)$3.50
Organic unsweetened shredded coconut, local eggs, and local honey are featured, baked golden, and dipped in chocolate. (GF, DF)
Thai (corn)$4.00
One breakfast taco made with local eggs and cooked with tomatoes, shallots, cilantro, and soy sauce (GF soy sauce). Option of House-made sriracha sauce. We’re proud to offer local organic corn tortillas from Tortilleria Zepeda.
Cupcake - Pumpkin + Spice Buttercream + Candy Walnut (GF, V)$3.50
Our cake is made with organic quinoa flour, almond flour, non-gmo sunflower oil, organic pumpkin, and organic sugars, and topped with a spiced buttercream and candy walnuts(GF, V)
Salad of the Week - Green Goddess (gf, v)$10.00
A large salad of mixed greens, local beets, local shredded carrots, and pepitas with a green goddess dressing made with local basil and herbs (GF, V) $12
South by Midwest (corn)$4.00
South by Midwest (SXMW). House-made refried local black beans, fresh pico de gallo, and optional creamy jalapeno salsa on the side (GF, V) We’re proud to offer local non-gmo corn tortillas from Tortilleria Zepeda.
Soup of the Day$6.75
Creamy Carrot, Cashew, and Cilantro soup is made with local organic carrots, onions, cilantro, lime, cashews, house-made veggie stock, and all cooked and pureed till bright and creamy.
(GF, V) Served hot. Optional toast add on!
Chickpea Salad (gf, v)$5.50
A "no-tuna" take on a classic. Chickpeas are mashed with loads of fresh chopped vegetables (red peppers, celery, carrots, shallots, and parsley) and mixed with a garlic egg-free mayo dressing. (GF, V)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

407 2nd St

New Glarus WI

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

New Glarus Bakery

No reviews yet

A Little Bliss in Every Bite!

Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro

No reviews yet

Located on the banks of the Sugar River in Paoli, Wisconsin. Serving you American cuisine made from fresh local products.

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Authentically smoked meats & freshly prepared seafood. Locally owned and operated. #eatlocal #eatnorthsouth !

Hop Haus Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston