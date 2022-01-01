Go
The House of Poké

Come in and enjoy fresh Poké and our fun always changing seasonal menu!

4024 U.S. 9 South

Popular Items

1 Protein BYO Online$11.25
2 Protein BYO Online$13.25
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$12.95
White Rice | Homemade Marinated Chicken | Teriyaki Sauce | Scallions | Sesame Seeds
+1.00 add egg or avocado
+5.00 double portion of chicken
The Spice is Right$13.95
Spicy Tuna | Spicy Salmon | Edamame | Cucumber | Cherry Tomatoes | Pickled Jalapenos | Red Cabbage | Mango | Ginger | Sriracha Aioli | Sesame Oil | Chili Flakes| Wasabi Tobiko | Garlic Chips | Wasabi Peas
Large Tea$5.00
Chicken Kaarage Bao Buns
Fried Chicken | Kaarage Sauce | Cucumbers | Cilantro | Scallions
The HOP$16.25
Shrimp | Tuna | Salmon | Sweet Corn | Cucumber | Sweet Onion | Kani Salad | Seaweed Salad | Mango | Sweet Teriyaki Sauce | Poké Special Sauce | Scallions | Onion Crisps | Lotus Chips
Large Fruit Tea$5.00
Steamed Buns
Braised Pork Belly | Pickled Cabbage | Cucumber | Special Sauce | Scallions
Chicken Kaarage Bowl$12.95
White Rice | Homemade Marinated Chicken | Kaarage Sauce | Scallions | Cilantro
+1.00 add egg or avocado
+5.00 double portion of chicken
Location

4024 U.S. 9 South

Old Bridge NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
