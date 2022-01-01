Go
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar a full restaurant and bar featuring a convivial tavern & grill with elevated American pub grub, classic cocktails & a dog-friendly patio (Our dog menu consists of treats, entrees, and sweet treats your dog will love!), located in the Howe neighborhood of South Minneapolis.

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S • $$

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)

Popular Items

Tenders & Tots$13.00
house breaded and broasted, served w/ ranch, bleu cheese, honey mustard, or bbq
Half Bird$17.00
Sweet chili coleslaw, mashed potatoes & gravy, house pickles
Blue Fig Burger$16.00
Two 1/4 lb patties topped with bacon, four-cheese spread (bleu, goat, ricotta, and cream cheese), crispy onions, arugula, and fig jam
All-American Beyond Burger$17.00
Chao vegan cheese, shredded lettuce, red onion, house pickles, and vegan 1000
Longfellow Burger$15.00
Two 1/4 lb patties stacked with aged cheddar, provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and thousand island
Full Order Bone-In Broasted Wings$17.00
Crispy, Juicy, And Freshly Cooked To Order. Served ranch or bleu cheese (each extra/ .75)
Thai Curry Bowl$14.00
Creamy yellow curry with kale, carrots, bell peppers, brussels sprouts, cilantro, basil, and peanuts served over our coconut rice
BYO Burger$13.00
Build your own burger!
Turkey Club$15.00
Turkey, bacon, smashed avocado, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli on multigrain
Howe's Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Our juicy broasted chicken breast topped with sweet
chili coleslaw and house pickles served original or
Hot Chic
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S

Minneapolis MN

Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants

Blue Door Pub

No reviews yet

We opened our door in 2008 (it was blue, if anyone is asking) in a small neighborhood spot in St. Paul. And there the Blucy was born. There were other Juicy Lucys before, but none celebrated this Minnesota delicacy quite like the Blucy.
Since then the Blucy has served as a catalyst to bring other like-minded burger aficionados together, making the Blue Door what it is today.
A few more trips around the sun and two additional locations later, we continue to spread the good word of Blucy one stuffed belly at a time. Welcome. We hope you brought your appetite!

Merlins Rest Pub

No reviews yet

Your Premier Single Malt scotch and Irish Whiskey Pub. Featuring British cuisine and drink with exceptional service

PEPPERS & FRIES

No reviews yet

Burgers, burritos and more!

Longfellow Grill

No reviews yet

At the Longfellow Grill, we serve fresh, always made from scratch fare. Whether you join us for all day breakfast or date night dinner, our team is ready to serve you craveable fare and passionate hospitality.

