Go
Toast

The Hub Bar and Grill

The place where Communities gather.

GRILL

406 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.1 (288 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Divey
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Delivery
Takeout

Location

406 Main Street

Kamiah ID

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hearthstone Bakery and Restaurant

No reviews yet

The Hearthstone Bakery and Restaurant is nestled in the town of Kamiah in central Idaho. We specialize in baking bread but also have a wide menu for breakfast and lunch. One thing that a lot of people do not know is that we also are a tea house! Come on in and settle in for a meal or stop by for a cup of delicious tea.

Clearwater Brewing Co. - beer :30 taproom

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Coffee Can

No reviews yet

The Tin Can Coffee Van

The Mill Taphouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston