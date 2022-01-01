Go
The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix

Come in and enjoy!

14205 S. 50th St.

Popular Items

Fish Tacos$11.99
Grilled cod, citrus slaw, Baja sauce, pico & mixed cheese on local corn tortilas. Served with chips & salsa
Grilled Shrimp Bowl$15.29
Chipotle Surf & Turf$15.99
Seared steak & shrimp with classic linguine noodles, chipotle cream sauce, grilled asparagus, peppers, onions, garlic, tomatoes & parmesan with garlic bread
Steak Stroganoff$15.99
Steak tips with herb roasted mushrooms and onions, sour cream sauce, green onions over egg noodles
Chicken Tenders$12.69
Southern style, double handbattered, extra crispy fried tenderloins. Served with fries
Korean BBQ Bowl$14.69
Grilled steak with jasmine rice, steamed veggies, pear-apple soy, Sriracha, green onions & toasted almonds
Hub Mac$14.69
Jumbo spiral noodles in a creamy chipotle cheese sauce with house pulled pork, grilled jalapeños, roasted green chiles, garlic bread crumbs & pico on top
Chicken Tacos$11.99
Shredded chicken in a fresno chile marinade, citrus slaw, amarillo aioli, Cotija cheese, pico on local corn tortillas. Served with chips & salsa
Baja Bowl$12.99
Cajun grilled chicken over jasmine rice with black beans, corn pico de gallo, Anaheim peppers, guacamole, sour cream, Cotija cheese & tortilla strips
Buffalo Chicken Pasta$14.29
Crispy chicken tenders with spiral mac noodles in a chipotle cream sauce, el jefe wing sauce with bacon & green onions
See full menu

Location

14205 S. 50th St.

Phoenix AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

