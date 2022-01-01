Go
The Hub Coffee House & Cafe

Welcome to The Hub Coffee House and Cafe. We're a one-of-a-kind coffee shop in Danville, Kentucky where people from all walks of life can enjoy great food and drinks, fun, and fellowship!
In addition to our wide variety of teas, coffees, and espresso drinks, we are also proud to offer an extensive food menu.
We look forward to seeing you soon!

104 Ponder Ct Ste F • $

Avg 4.4 (451 reviews)

Popular Items

Mocha Latte
Jack Frost
Cold Brew Iced Coffee
Caramel Bianca
The Segal$4.55
Muffin$2.15
Chai Latte
Ultimate Grilled Cheese$8.05
The Begal$4.55
White Mocha
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Location

104 Ponder Ct Ste F

Danville KY

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
