The Hub Eats & Drinks

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

4740 Natomas Blvd • $$

Avg 3.9 (623 reviews)

LOADED TOTS/FRIES$9.75
CHOICE OF FRIES OR TOTS MIXED
PHILLY STYLE,PORKY STYLE, VEGGIESTYLE, BEEFY STYLE,
DRUM & WINGS$13.50
CHOICE OF RANCH, BLEU CHEESE, OR HONEY MUSTARD.
JALAPENO BURGER$17.50
FRESH GROUND BEEF, BLEU CHEESE, GRILLED JALAPEÑO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ROSEMARY MAYO
CALIFORNIA CHICKEN BLT$15.50
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, AVOCADO, BASIL AIOLI
Kids Cheese Pizza$6.00
CLASSIC$16.50
BLACK ANGUS BEEF, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CARAMELIZED ONION, PICKLE, THOUSAND ISLAND, AMERICAN CHEESE
GRILLED SALMON$19.50
Kids Chicken Strips$7.00
THREE CHICKEN STRIPS SERVED WITH FRIES
CRISPY BUFFLO CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.50
BREADED CHICKEN BREAST, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, BUFFALO SAUCE, RANCH, BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES
WESTERN BURGER$18.00
BLACK ANGUS BEEF, BACON, HABAÑERO JACK CHEESE, ONION RINGS, WITH BBQ SAUCE HERB MAYO
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

4740 Natomas Blvd

Sacramento CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Jamba

Jamba Juice

Jacks Urban Eats

Jacks serves farm fresh, affordable meals in an eclectic, laid back atmosphere. The friendly, talented staff crafts salads that feature seasonal vegetables and house-made dressings. Inventive sandwiches are made-to-order with certified Angus Beef, fresh poultry and local artisan breads. Signature carved meats and comfort food side plates pay homage to the traditional home cooked meal.
Since 1998 Jacks has been recognized as an innovator of California’s farm-to-table movement, earning a cult-like following.

Teriyaki Time

A Family-Owned Japanese BBQ since 2003. Best Teriyaki Place in Sacramento.

Fire Wings Natomas

