Go
Toast

The Hub Pizza & More

Small town feel, BIG New York taste!

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

476 E Midvalley Rd • $

Avg 4.1 (41 reviews)

Popular Items

Extra Dipping Sauce$0.25
Pepperoni Pizza$10.00
Classic Pepperoni Pizza. Red Marinara sauce, house shredded mozzarella, loaded with quality pepperoni.
Cheese Pizza$10.00
Classic Cheese Pizza.
Build Your Own Pizza$9.00
You choose your crust style, sauce, and any of our fresh toppings!
Garlic Bites$1.50
Our hand tossed NY style dough, hand
cut, and drizzled with fresh garlic
butter and a shred of fresh Parmesan
cheese.
The Marshall$12.00
Creamy Alfredo sauce, oven roasted chicken, fresh spinach, and diced tomatoes.
Salads
Regular Size Frostbites$4.25
A customer favorite! Bite-sized NY style dough, hand cut and baked with a brown sugar glaze, then drizzled with a cream cheese cinnamon icing after bake.
The Pioneer$12.00
Supreme Pizza. Marinara sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and olives.
Cowpie Breadsticks$2.75
Our NY style pull-apart bread drizzled with fresh garlic butter and shredded Romano cheese.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Delivery
Takeout

Location

476 E Midvalley Rd

Enoch UT

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Hub Pizza & More

No reviews yet

Small town Feel, BIG New York Taste!

Warehouse Bar and Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Centro Woodfired Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Great Pizza & Great Vibes. Enjoy!

Slurps Up

No reviews yet

Thanks for coming through!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston