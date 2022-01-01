Go
Come in and enjoy our grass-fed burgers and fresh salads, hand-cut fries/sweet potato fries/onion rings, our signature sandwiches, and delicious milk shakes made to order.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

882 Sir Francis Drake Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (135 reviews)

Popular Items

HAND-CUT POTATO FRIES$3.50
Kids Hot Dog$8.50
Chocolate Chip$3.00
#5 Vegan Burger$11.00
#3 Bacon BBQ Burger$13.00
SWEET POTATO FRIES$5.00
#6 Custom Burger$11.00
Chocolate Shake$6.00
Kids Crispy Chicken Tenders$8.50
#4 Chicken Burger$11.00
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

882 Sir Francis Drake Blvd

San Anselmo CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:15 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:15 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:15 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:15 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
