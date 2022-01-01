Cafes, Coffee & Tea
THB
Open today 4:45 AM - 9:15 PM
No reviews yet
1230 W. Harvard Ave.
Roseburg, OR 97471
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Location
1230 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg OR 97471
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Birria Boy Tacos
We are a dedicated gluten free taco cart. We love what we do. Everything is great but you've definitely got to check out our birria in whatever style you like.
Loggers Pizza + Beer - Roseburg
Come in and enjoy!
Ono Grindz Hawaiian Eats
Come in and enjoy!
THB
2288 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg, OR, 97471