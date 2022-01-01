Go
THB image
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

THB

Open today 4:45 AM - 9:15 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1230 W. Harvard Ave.

Roseburg, OR 97471

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Monday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Friday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday4:45 am - 9:15 pm

Location

1230 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg OR 97471

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Birria Boy Tacos

No reviews yet

We are a dedicated gluten free taco cart. We love what we do. Everything is great but you've definitely got to check out our birria in whatever style you like.

Loggers Pizza + Beer - Roseburg

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ono Grindz Hawaiian Eats

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

THB

No reviews yet

2288 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg, OR, 97471

THB

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston