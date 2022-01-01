Go
Toast

THB

The Human Bean!!!

5636 US Rt 60

No reviews yet

Location

5636 US Rt 60

Huntington WV

Sunday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Monday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Friday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fratelli's Italian

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy great Italian food here in the heart of Barboursville. We welcome you as guest and leave as family.

Dog Haus Biergarten

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bellacino's Pizza & Grinders

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rocky Tops Pizza - Barboursville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston