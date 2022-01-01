THB
3300 Hwy 50 East, Carson City, NV, 89701
3300 HWY 50 East
Location
3300 HWY 50 East
Carson City NV
|Sunday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Nearby restaurants
La Capital Cafe and Grill
Come in and enjoy! We have a variety of delicious authentic Mexican food and American.
Flat Earth Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Capital City Sushi
Come in and enjoy!
The Fox Brewpub
The Fox Brewpub, is an English-Style restaurant, brewpub and gathering place that was established in 2007 in the heart of the recently revitalized downtown corridor of Carson City, NV. The Fox is located within the Historic St. Charles Hotel