Go
Toast

THB

3300 Hwy 50 East, Carson City, NV, 89701

3300 HWY 50 East

No reviews yet

Location

3300 HWY 50 East

Carson City NV

Sunday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Monday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Friday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Capital Cafe and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! We have a variety of delicious authentic Mexican food and American.

Flat Earth Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Capital City Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Fox Brewpub

No reviews yet

The Fox Brewpub, is an English-Style restaurant, brewpub and gathering place that was established in 2007 in the heart of the recently revitalized downtown corridor of Carson City, NV. The Fox is located within the Historic St. Charles Hotel

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston