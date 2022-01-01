Go
THB image
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

THB

Open today 4:45 AM - 9:15 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3645 West 11th Ave.

Eugene, OR 97402

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Monday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Friday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday4:45 am - 9:15 pm

Location

3645 West 11th Ave., Eugene OR 97402

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Claim 52 Brewing-Taproom

No reviews yet

The place to pick up your on-line orders..

Falling Sky PourHouse & Delicatessen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

My Soul Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tacovore

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

THB

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston