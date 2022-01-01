THB
Open today 4:45 AM - 9:15 PM
No reviews yet
8712 N Government Way
Hayden, ID 83835
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Location
8712 N Government Way, Hayden ID 83835
Nearby restaurants
The Local Deli - Hayden
Come in and enjoy!
Killer Burger
Come in and enjoy!
Noodle Express - Hayden
From rice bowls and pot stickers to salads and wraps – we have options for everyone. We also provide vegetarian and gluten-free options! Express yourself today at Noodle Express.
Radicci Italian Bistro
Thanks for visiting Radicci in Hayden, ID. We hope you enjoy our food! Come back soon!