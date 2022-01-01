THB
71 East Lake Mead Parkway, Henderson, NV, 89015
71 E. Lake Mead Pkwy.
Location
71 E. Lake Mead Pkwy.
Henderson NV
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Water Street Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
Sticks Tavern
All American sports bar serving technique driven bar fare with an emphasis on rotisserie chicken.
Biscuits & Bourbon
New-American restaurant featuring bbq-centric menu with shareable plates and comfort fare.