Go
THB image
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

THB

Open today 4:45 AM - 9:15 PM

review star

No reviews yet

5405 N. Keystone Ave

Indianapolis, IN 46220

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Monday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Friday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday4:45 am - 9:15 pm

Location

5405 N. Keystone Ave, Indianapolis IN 46220

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Mousetrap Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Murphy’s at Flynn’s

No reviews yet

Nestled in an old strip center at 52nd & Allisonville, welcome to a combination of the original Murphy's Steakhouse and Pat Flynn's Pub. We've been told we are a neighborhood gem! It took us a while, but we think we finally figured it out. We are so glad you're here and appreciate your business more than you could imagine. Enjoy your visit and we await your return. Cheers!

Black Circle Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

GoldLeaf Savory & Sweet

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

THB

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston