Murphy’s at Flynn’s

No reviews yet

Nestled in an old strip center at 52nd & Allisonville, welcome to a combination of the original Murphy's Steakhouse and Pat Flynn's Pub. We've been told we are a neighborhood gem! It took us a while, but we think we finally figured it out. We are so glad you're here and appreciate your business more than you could imagine. Enjoy your visit and we await your return. Cheers!

