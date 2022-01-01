Go
Toast

THB

Come in and enjoy!

4305 W Clearwater AVE

No reviews yet

Location

4305 W Clearwater AVE

Kennewick WA

Sunday5:45 am - 6:30 pm
Monday4:45 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday4:45 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday4:45 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday4:45 am - 6:30 pm
Friday4:45 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday4:45 am - 6:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Poutine, Eh?

No reviews yet

It's time to start a new routine...with poutine. Fries:Curds:Gravy. Come see what all the fuss is about.

Bruchi's Off Edison

No reviews yet

Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers
Chock full of House-Made menu selections

Bruchi’s Cheesesteaks & Subs

No reviews yet

Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers
Chock full of House-Made menu selections

BITE at the Landing

No reviews yet

You will find BITE at the Landing in the Columbia Park Golf Tri Plex serving up local wines, Northwest beers, and out of the ordinary craft cocktails for adventurous souls as well as an innovative menu that pulls inspiration from hispanic, Asian, and classic American cooking styles for the ultimate BITE!
Come eat, sip and BITE with us!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston