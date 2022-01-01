Go
THB image

THB

Open today 4:45 AM - 9:15 PM

review star

No reviews yet

10771 W. Lake Hazel Road

Boise, ID 83709

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Monday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Friday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday4:45 am - 9:15 pm

Location

10771 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise ID 83709

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Flying Pie Pizzaria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hugo's Deli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mad Swede Brewing

No reviews yet

We have curbside pickup and delivery 7 days a week. Deliveries go out at 6pm daily.

Chuck-A-Rama

No reviews yet

The Choice is yours!

THB

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston