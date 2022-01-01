THB
40 NE Plum Street, Madras, OR, 97741
40 NE Plum St
Location
40 NE Plum St
Madras OR
|Sunday
|4:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:45 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Dancing Bean
The Dancing Bean believes that fresh is better and all of our food and beverage choices are produced fresh daily from local ingredients.
Charlie's Big Dog Saloon
Come in and enjoy!
Pump House Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Baldy's Barbeque
Family-owned BBQ joint featuring slow-smoked meats & house made sides in a casual setting.