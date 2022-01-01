Go
Toast

The Humble Dumpling

Uniquely Delicious dumplings and other delightful fare.

6050 S Macadam Ave, Ste. A

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Parmesan (5)$9.00
It's the savory, sumptuous dumpling you didn't know you were waiting for! Toasty parmesan bits compliment the chicken, mozzarella, and marinara dumplings with big flavor. View of the Italian Riviera not included.
Recommended with our Marinara.
Cheeseburger (10)$17.00
We took our time to perfect the ideal cheeseburger dumpling. It's seasoned ground beef grilled and mixed with buttery caramelized onions. Dip it into our Burger sauce or take on our Spicy Burger sauce for the full experience!
Recommended with either our Burger sauce or our Spicy Burger sauce.
Chicken & Waffles (5)$9.00
It’s the ultimate comfort food made small! We even fry these little guys with an authentic buttermilk-dipped southern fried batter so they have the look and texture of chunks of golden brown chicken!
Recommended with our Maple Butter sauce.
Apple (5)$8.00
The dumpling that started it all! Inspired by our cook’s love of apple pie and empanadas. Chock full of gooey Granny Smith apples and bursting with flavor. Try to eat just one.
Recommended with our Salted Caramel sauce.
Pork Gyoza (5)$8.00
Our version of the traditional Japanese-style dumpling. It's freshly ground spiced pork mixed with onions, cabbage, and carrots. Frankly, it’s as close as we’re going to get to a traditional dumpling because we have a hard time following rules.
Recommended with our Gyoza sauce.
Pepperoni Pizza (5)$8.00
You know those frozen lumps that taste like the vague memory of a pizza wrapped in cardboard? Our pizza dumplings bear no resemblance. They're like tiny calzones, made with our top-secret house-made marinara and fresh ingredients.
Recommended with our Marinara. Mangia!
Taco (5)$8.00
Tacos are life. Our love for this iconic food treasure is an Americanized version with all the bells and whistles! And with the seasoned ground beef and chorizo combined with Monterey Jack cheese, it tastes amazing, so...there’s that!
Recommended with our Salsa Crema.
Philly Cheesesteak (5)$8.00
It's like a round trip ticket to Philadelphia with every bite, but with fewer kids kicking the back of your seat on the plane! Stuffed with sliced roast beef, and buttery caramelized onions, these dumplings are built to satisfy.
Recommended with our Cheddar Cheese sauce.
Cheeseburger (5)$9.00
We took our time to perfect the ideal cheeseburger dumpling. It's seasoned ground beef grilled and mixed with buttery caramelized onions. Dip it into our Burger sauce or take on our Spicy Burger sauce for the full experience!
Recommended with either our Burger sauce or our Spicy Burger sauce.
Six Dumpling Sampler$10.00
You asked for it and we delivered! Just choose three different types of dumplings and sauces and we'll give you two dumplings of each (for a total of six dumplings) style along with three sauces.
Try to guess which dumpling is which before you take a bite!
(Chicken & Waffles not included.)
See full menu

Location

6050 S Macadam Ave, Ste. A

Portland OR

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Elephants on Corbett

No reviews yet

Elephants on Corbett offers something for everyone. Drop by for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Elephants at Boundary Social Club

No reviews yet

Elephants Delicatessen at Boundary Social Club

Rabbits Café

No reviews yet

Healthy, Delicious, Vegan
Plant Based Bowls, Smoothies, Salads and More!

Jade Bistro

No reviews yet

We serve our Family Recipes for you to enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston