The Humble Hog

BBQ

125 S. Market St. • $$

Avg 4.7 (686 reviews)

Popular Items

Shoestring Fries$3.00
Corn Muffin$2.00
Pit Beans$3.00
The 'Pig' Mac$10.00
Pulled Pork with hh BBQ Sauce, Bacon, and Mac & Cheese on a locally made Artisan Bun
Fried Pickles$4.00
BBQ Nachos$9.00
Freshly Fried Tortilla Chips with our Cheese Sauce, Pulled Pork, hh BBQ Sauce, and Jalapenos
Mac & Cheese$3.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.00
Local Pork smoked all day on a locally made Artisan Bun
The Pig Pile$10.00
Golden fries with our Cheese Sauce, Pulled Pork, hh BBQ Sauce, and Jalapenos
Sauce$0.50
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

125 S. Market St.

Paxton IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

