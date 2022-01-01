The Humble Hog
Come in and enjoy!
BBQ
125 S. Market St. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
125 S. Market St.
Paxton IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pueblo Lindo - Paxton IL
Come in and enjoy!
ET's Downtown Rantoul
Come on in and enjoy!
Franci's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Lucy's Kitchen
Family owned and operated since 1967!