The Humble Toast
A Sandwich Experience
We opened The Humble Toast in Teaneck, NJ with the mission to provide our guests with traditional Jewish deli favors, with a modern twist. The experience you will have with us will be like no other. Our sandwiches and burgers will take you on a journey you won't soon forget
1383 Queen Ave
Location
1383 Queen Ave
Teaneck NJ
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
