The Humble Toast

A Sandwich Experience
We opened The Humble Toast in Teaneck, NJ with the mission to provide our guests with traditional Jewish deli favors, with a modern twist. The experience you will have with us will be like no other. Our sandwiches and burgers will take you on a journey you won't soon forget

Popular Items

Burrito Bowl$22.00
basmati rice, pulled beef barbacoa, pico de gallo, house guac, tortilla strips, iceberg, corn, vegan sour cream, scallions, radish, lime, chipotle aioli
The Jerry$21.00
house pastrami, remoulade dressing, coleslaw, grilled marble rye
Tenders & Fries$12.00
fried chicken tenders & fries
Spicy Southern Chicken$19.00
buffalo sauce, fried & beer battered chicken breast, pickles, humble sauce, lettuce, brioche bun
Turkey Bakon Wrap$18.00
shredded iceberg, house bakon, tomato, smashed avocado, red onion, house smoked turkey, humble sauce
Top of the Mornin'$24.00
served with a fried egg, beef bakon, lettuce and house potato spirals with humble sauce
Queen Anne's Nuggs$17.00
breaded chicken tenders, house pastrami ends, pickled red onions, humble sauce, pickled jalapeños
The Elaine$21.00
house cured corned beef, remoulade dressing, coleslaw, grilled marble rye
The House Burger$19.00
served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, humble sauce
Queen Anne's Fries$19.00
house pastrami ends, pickled red onions, humble sauce, pickled jalapeños
Location

1383 Queen Ave

Teaneck NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

