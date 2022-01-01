Go
The Hummingbird Way

Come on in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD

351 George St • $

Avg 4.5 (549 reviews)

Popular Items

Hanger Steak With Roasted Potato Venison Hash, Blue Cheese Butter, & Red Wine$36.00
Shrimp$35.00
Pork Chop with Chow Chow$35.00
Gumbo$36.00
Catfish$35.00
4 Biscuits
Hanger Steak with Herb Cheese Butter$35.00
Fried Oysters with Sauce Remoulade$35.00
Biscuit Service with Whipped Butter, Smoked Sea Salt, and Cane Syrup$10.00
Wedge Salad$10.00
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients

Location

351 George St

Mobile AL

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
