Go
Toast

The Hummus & Pita Co

ONE DIP LEADS TO ANOTHER!

SANDWICHES

616 8th Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (113 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Credit Cards
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

616 8th Ave

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Schnipper's - Times Square

No reviews yet

Schnippers is a family owned and operated restaurant serving classic
American food. Whether it's a salad or burger, we always use fresh
ingredients with the highest goodness grade. We focus on delivering maximum
satisfaction and joy for hungry New Yorkers no matter what they order at the
counter. Care is our most critical ingredient. That's why we source from the
best providers and scratch cook our food. We offer a menu of choices to
leave your mind and body in good spirits. Anyone in a group can find
something exceptional and fulfilling on our menu to meet their needs. We
serve every guest with the same passion and verve for more than a quarter of
a century.

Han Dynasty - 38th St Kitchen

No reviews yet

Authentic Sichuan Cuisine

Sticky's Finger Joint

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Friedmans - Edison Hotel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston