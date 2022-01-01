Hummus and Pita Co
Come in and enjoy!
79 Chambers Street
Location
79 Chambers Street
New York NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:45 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Go! Go! Curry!
Authentic Japanese Katsu Curry served over sushi quality premium rice with side of shredded cabbage, all topped with a Pork, Chicken, Fish or Tofu Katsu – a crispy, deep-fried cutlet made to order! We have vegetarian option with vegetarian curry with the choice of Tofu katsu and Vegetable tempura available!
Blue Park Kitchen
Local grains, fresh vegetables, and clean proteins.
Split Eights
Coffee & Cocktails
Sophie's Cuban
Sophie’s Cuban has been serving up traditional, home style meals for over 24 years!