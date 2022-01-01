Hungry Greek
Fresh, Healthy, Greek!
Authentic Greek Kitchen, with fast casual delicious homemade meals.
23651 Florida Highway 54
Popular Items
Location
23651 Florida Highway 54
Lutz FL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
Entre Panes
Come in and enjoy!
Sbarro
Come in and enjoy!
Healthy & Fresco
Come on in and enjoy!