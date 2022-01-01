Go
Hungry Greek

Fresh, Healthy, Greek!
Authentic Greek Kitchen, with fast casual delicious homemade meals.

23651 Florida Highway 54

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Souvlaki$13.49
Grilled Chicken Breast Skewers served over Rice Pilaf.
Gyro Pita$8.49
Tomato, Onion, Tzatzki Sauce.
Chicken Pita$8.49
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki Sauce.
Greek Salad$9.49
Crispy Lettuce, Potato Salad, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Onions, Pepperoncini, Olives, Beets, topped with Feta Cheese.
Greek Bowl$8.99
Brown Rice, Garbanzo Beans, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Olives, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers and Tzatziki Sauce.
Pita Bread$1.49
Avgolemono Soup$2.99
Homemade "Lemon, Chicken & Rice" Soup.
Side Spinach Pie$5.99
Hungry Pita$8.99
Chicken, Gyro, or Falafel, with Hummus, Olives, Lettuce, Tomato, Feta Cheese and Tzatziki Sauce.
Chicken Skewer$3.29
Location

Lutz FL

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
