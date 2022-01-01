Go
Banner pic

The Hungry Greek Zephyrhills

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

7821 GALL BLVD

ZEPHYRHILLS, FL 33540

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Gyro Pita$8.49
Tomato, Onion, Tzatzki Sauce.
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

7821 GALL BLVD, ZEPHYRHILLS FL 33540

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Beef 'O' Brady's

No reviews yet

Good Food, Good Sports

Commandough's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Please be aware that all quote times given are just an estimate and are subject to vary depending on volume of the kitchen! We appreciate your patience!

Mulligans Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tubby's Q and Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

The Hungry Greek Zephyrhills

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston